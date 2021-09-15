The Salvation Army needs you
The Salvation Army relies on community support through volunteering, donations and engagement to maintain its mission of serving people in need. During the pandemic, the Salvation Army provided over 58,000 meals, over 20,000 nights sleep and kept 500 families from having to experience homelessness by offering utility and rental assistance in partnership with United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation, which provided funds to help people facing COVID-related shortfalls.www.djournal.com
