Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet after getting into a fight, reports claim.According to a few photographs and videos, McGregor is seen being held back by security guards as he attempts to take a swing at the 31-year-old musician. In one video, the 33-year-old professional boxer also spilled a drink at Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.As reported by TMZ, the situation escalated when the “Papercuts” singer “couldn’t hear” what the UFC boxer was trying to say to him on the red carpet, followed by...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO