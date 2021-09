Around the world, we’re increasingly seeing clear evidence that our climate is changing at an alarming rate. This year alone, we’ve already witnessed floods in Europe and China, drought in Madagascar, forest fires in the US and an earthquake in Haiti, to name but a few.There can be no doubt that we’re in the midst of a global climate emergency, but while we’re all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat. People in the world’s poorest countries are bearing the brunt of climate change, with a lack of clean water and decent sanitation making their suffering unimaginably worse.The climate crisis is a water crisis. One in ten people have no clean water close to home, compromising their health,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO