Extra Points: Braun’s Legacy

David Stearns has been on the right end of a lot of Ryan Braun moments. His favorite, though, caused him heartbreak as a member of the New York Mets organization. “The moment of his career, I think, is the big home run in Game 162 in 2008,” Stearns reminisced with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s such an incredible moment for the organization. I wasn’t here for that. Frankly, I was on the other side of it. I was working for the Mets at the time, and that home run pretty much put the end to the Mets season. For what that meant to the franchise, what that meant to the city, ending that postseason drought, it’s tough to imagine a moment more important than that home run.”

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO