Bullet Train or High Speed Rail Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2030
Global Bullet Train or High Speed Rail Market is expected to reach 5,600 Units by 2026 from 3,580 Units in 2017 at CAGR of 5.75%. Bullet train/High-speed rail market is an advanced railway transport that operates faster than traditional rail traffic. Worldwide, there is no single speed standard to term high-speed rail, new high speed train with speed of 250 kmph and above and existing train with speed of 200 kmph & above are extensively considered to be high-speed rail.kyn24.com
Comments / 0