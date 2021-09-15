Coordinate Measuring Machine Market By Product, Application, Regions And Business Outlook Forecast To 2030
Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM) was valued US$ 2.5Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 5.3Bn in 2026, at CAGR of 9.85% during forecast period. Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM) is a very flexible measuring device with its measurement limitation typically only constrained by physical size, accuracy grade and probing configuration. The global installed base of coordinate measuring machines is projected at around 150,000 units. The typical air bearing CMM structure rarely wears out and can be easily upgraded with new electronics and software extending life hope by another 10 years.
