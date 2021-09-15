Indian Women’s Wear Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis & Forecast To 2030
Indian Women’s Wear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR XX% during forecast period. The population of India is around 1.2 billion, which comprises the share of 48.5% by the female. They have a share of 48.1 % in the urban population and 48.6 % in the rural population. Women's wear segment is wild moving with an explosion in the number of working women, which has led to the improved purchasing power of the Indian women.kyn24.com
Comments / 0