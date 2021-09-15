Timing Belt Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2030
Global Timing Belt Market was valued US$ 6.15Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.6Bn in 2026, at CAGR of 5.72% during forecast period .Timing belt or else timing chain is very crucial as it prevents the pistons from hitting the valves. Automotive timing belts are essentially either toothed belts or drive belts with teeth on the inside surface. A timing chain is a simple roller chain.kyn24.com
Comments / 0