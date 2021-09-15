Speaking for Trees and Visiting Trolls
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” (The Lorax) A couple of weeks ago, our family took the opportunity to visit Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. It was a fabulous day spent chalking up six miles of walking trails and through gardens, weaving in and out of grand flower gardens, under arches of trees, and gazing at diminutive, green amphibians poking their heads up through watery habitats. My favorite parts were, well, all of it! We definitely got our twenty-two dollars’ worth of adventure in four remarkable hours, ending the day with a waterside picnic at Fort Edgecomb. Spending time outside with nature and my family is a double win!www.sunjournal.com
