CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Magnetoelectric phase transition driven by interfacial-engineered Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction

By Xin Liu ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2631-277X
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrongly correlated oxides with a broken symmetry could exhibit various phase transitions, such as superconductivity, magnetism and ferroelectricity. Construction of superlattices using these materials is effective to design crystal symmetries at atomic scale for emergent orderings and phases. Here, antiferromagnetic Ruddlesden-Popper Sr2IrO4 and perovskite paraelectric (ferroelectric) SrTiO3 (BaTiO3) are selected to epitaxially fabricate superlattices for symmetry engineering. An emergent magnetoelectric phase transition is achieved in Sr2IrO4/SrTiO3 superlattices with artificially designed ferroelectricity, where an observable interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction driven by non-equivalent interface is considered as the microscopic origin. By further increasing the polarization namely interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction via replacing SrTiO3 with BaTiO3, the transition temperature can be enhanced from 46 K to 203 K, accompanying a pronounced magnetoelectric coefficient of ~495 mV/cm·Oe. This interfacial engineering of Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction provides a strategy to design quantum phases and orderings in correlated electron systems.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing oxygen reduction electrocatalysis by tuning interfacial hydrogen bonds

Proton activity at the electrified interface is central to the kinetics of proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET) reactions for making chemicals and fuels. Here we employ a library of protic ionic liquids in an interfacial layer on platinum and gold to alter local proton activity, where the intrinsic oxygen-reduction reaction (ORR) activity is enhanced up to fivefold, exhibiting a volcano-shaped dependence on the pKa of the ionic liquid. The enhanced ORR activity is attributed to strengthened hydrogen bonds between ORR products and ionic liquids with comparable pKas, resulting in favourable PCET kinetics. This proposed mechanism is supported by in situ surface-enhanced Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy and our simulation of PCET kinetics based on computed proton vibrational wavefunctions at the hydrogen-bonding interface. These findings highlight opportunities for using non-covalent interactions between hydrogen-bonded structures and solvation environments at the electrified interface to tune the kinetics of ORR and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ferroelectric phase-transition frustration near a tricritical composition point

Phase transition describes a mutational behavior of matter states at a critical transition temperature or external field. Despite the phase-transition orders are well sorted by classic thermodynamic theory, ambiguous situations interposed between the first- and second-order transitions were exposed one after another. Here, we report discovery of phase-transition frustration near a tricritical composition point in ferroelectric Pb(Zr1-xTix)O3. Our multi-scale transmission electron microscopy characterization reveals a number of geometrically frustrated microstructure features such as self-assembled hierarchical domain structure, degeneracy of mesoscale domain tetragonality and decoupled polarization-strain relationship. Associated with deviation from the classic mean-field theory, dielectric critical exponent anomalies and temperature dependent birefringence data unveil that the frustrated transition order stems from intricate competition of short-range polar orders and their decoupling to long-range lattice deformation. With supports from effective Hamiltonian Monte Carlo simulations, our findings point out a potentially universal mechanism to comprehend the abnormal critical phenomena occurring in phase-transition materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Interfacial electronic structure engineering on molybdenum sulfide for robust dual-pH hydrogen evolution

Molybdenum disulfide, as an electronic highly-adjustable catalysts material, tuning its electronic structure is crucial to enhance its intrinsic hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) activity. Nevertheless, there are yet huge challenges to the understanding and regulation of the surface electronic structure of molybdenum disulfide-based catalysts. Here we address these challenges by tuning its electronic structure of phase modulation synergistic with interfacial chemistry and defects from phosphorus or sulfur implantation, and we then successfully design and synthesize electrocatalysts with the multi-heterojunction interfaces (e.g., 1T0.81-MoS2@Ni2P), demonstrating superior HER activities and good stabilities with a small overpotentials of 38.9 and 95 mV at 10 mA/cm2, a low Tafel slopes of 41 and 42 mV/dec in acidic as well as alkaline surroundings, outperforming commercial Pt/C catalyst and other reported Mo-based catalysts. Theoretical calculation verified that the incorporation of metallic-phase and intrinsic HER-active Ni-based materials into molybdenum disulfide could effectively regulate its electronic structure for making the bandgap narrower. Additionally, X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicate that reduced nickel possesses empty orbitals, which is helpful for additional H binding ability. All these factors can decrease Mo-H bond strength, greatly improving the HER catalytic activity of these materials.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heisenberg
APS Physics

Controlling the Phase Transition in Superfluid Helium-3

Institute of Theoretical Physics, Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland. Researchers demonstrate that they can suppress the formation of defects that appear in superfluid helium-3 when it undergoes a continuous phase transition, allowing them to influence the form of the system’s final phase. When a system that can be described by the...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Fractionalized conductivity and emergent self-duality near topological phase transitions

The experimental discovery of the fractional Hall conductivity in two-dimensional electron gases revealed new types of quantum particles, called anyons, which are beyond bosons and fermions as they possess fractionalized exchange statistics. These anyons are usually studied deep inside an insulating topological phase. It is natural to ask whether such fractionalization can be detected more broadly, say near a phase transition from a conventional to a topological phase. To answer this question, we study a strongly correlated quantum phase transition between a topological state, called a \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) quantum spin liquid, and a conventional superfluid using large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulations. Our results show that the universal conductivity at the quantum critical point becomes a simple fraction of its value at the conventional insulator-to-superfluid transition. Moreover, a dynamically self-dual optical conductivity emerges at low temperatures above the transition point, indicating the presence of the elusive vison particles. Our study opens the door for the experimental detection of anyons in a broader regime, and has ramifications in the study of quantum materials, programmable quantum simulators, and ultra-cold atomic gases. In the latter case, we discuss the feasibility of measurements in optical lattices using current techniques.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Experimental implementation of precisely tailored light-matter interaction via inverse engineering

Accurate and efficient quantum control in the presence of constraints and decoherence is a requirement and a challenge in quantum information processing. Shortcuts to adiabaticity, originally proposed to speed up the slow adiabatic process, have nowadays become versatile toolboxes for preparing states or controlling the quantum dynamics. Unique shortcut designs are required for each quantum system with intrinsic physical constraints, imperfections, and noise. Here, we implement fast and robust control for the state preparation and state engineering in a rare-earth ions system. Specifically, the interacting pulses are inversely engineered and further optimized with respect to inhomogeneities of the ensemble and the unwanted interaction with other qubits. We demonstrate that our protocols surpass the conventional adiabatic schemes, by reducing the decoherence from the excited-state decay and inhomogeneous broadening. The results presented here are applicable to other noisy intermediate-scale quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological acoustic semimetals and their phase transitions

Topological phases of matter connect mathematical principles to real materials, and may shape future electronic and quantum technologies. So far, this discipline has mostly focused on single-gap topology described by topological invariants such as Chern numbers. Here, based on a tunable kagome model, we observe non-Abelian band topology and its transitions in acoustic semimetals, in which the multi-gap Hilbert space plays a key role. In non-Abelian semimetals, the topological charges of band nodes are converted through the braiding of nodes in adjacent gaps, and their behaviour cannot be captured by conventional topological band theory. Using kagome acoustic metamaterials and pump–probe measurements, we demonstrate the emergence of non-Abelian topological nodes, identify their dispersions and observe the induced multi-gap topological edge states. By controlling the geometry of the metamaterials, topological transitions are induced by the creation, annihilation, merging and splitting of band nodes. This reveals the underlying rules for the conversion and transfer of non-Abelian topological charges in multiple bandgaps. The resulting laws that govern the evolution of band nodes in non-Abelian multi-gap systems should inspire studies on multi-band topological semimetals and multi-gap topological out-of-equilibrium systems.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phase Transition#Cos#Magnetoelectric#Dzyaloshinskii Moriya#Heterostructures#Fig#Axion#Dmi#Mott Insulator#Sio#Sto#Bto
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lead-substituted barium hexaferrite for tunable terahertz optoelectronics

Due to their outstanding dielectric and magnetic properties, hexaferrites are attracting ever-increasing attention for developing electronic components of next-generation communication systems. The complex crystal structure of hexaferrites and the critical dependences of their electric and magnetic properties on external factors, such as magnetic/electric fields, pressure, and doping, open ample opportunities for targeted tuning of these properties when designing specific devices. Here we explored the electromagnetic properties of lead-substituted barium hexaferrite, Ba1−xPbxFe12O19, a compound featuring an extremely rich set of physical phenomena that are inherent in the dielectric and magnetic subsystems and can have a significant effect on its electromagnetic response at terahertz frequencies. We performed the first detailed measurements of the temperature-dependent (5–300 K) dielectric response of single-crystalline Ba1−xPbxFe12O19 in an extremely broad spectral range of 1 Hz–240 THz. We fully analyzed numerous phenomena with a corresponding wide distribution of specific energies that can affect the terahertz properties of the material. The most important fundamental finding is the observation of a ferroelectric-like terahertz excitation with an unusual temperature behavior of its frequency and strength. We suggest microscopic models that explain the origin of the excitation and its nonstandard temperature evolution. Several narrower terahertz excitations are associated with electronic transitions between the fine-structure components of the Fe2+ ground state. The discovered radio-frequency relaxations are attributed to the response of magnetic domains. Gigahertz resonances are presumably of magnetoelectric origin. The obtained data on diverse electromagnetic properties of Ba1−xPbxFe12O19 compounds provide information that makes the entire class of hexaferrites attractive for manufacturing electronic devices for the terahertz range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Biallelic null variants in ZNF142 cause global developmental delay with familial epilepsy and dysmorphic features

Biallelic variants in ZNF142 at 2q35, which encodes zinc-finger protein 142, cause neurodevelopmental disorder with seizures or dystonia. We identified compound heterozygous null variants in ZNF142, NM_001105537.4:c.[1252C>T];[1274-2A>G],p.[Arg418*];[Glu426*], in Malaysian siblings suffering from global developmental delay with epilepsy and dysmorphism. cDNA analysis showed the marked reduction of ZNF142 transcript level through nonsense-mediated mRNA decay by these novel biallelic variants. The affected siblings present with global developmental delay and epilepsy in common, which were previously described, as well as dysmorphism, which was not recognized. It is important to collect patients with ZNF142 abnormality to define its phenotypic spectrum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Parametrically driven Kerr cavity solitons

Cavity solitons are optical pulses that propagate indefinitely in nonlinear resonators. They are attracting attention, both for their many potential applications and their connection to other fields of science. Cavity solitons differ from laser dissipative solitons in that they are coherently driven. So far the focus has been on driving Kerr solitons externally, at their carrier frequency, in which case a single stable localized solution exists for fixed parameters. Here we experimentally demonstrate Kerr cavity solitons driving at twice their carrier frequency, using an all-fibre optical parametric oscillator. In that configuration, called parametric driving, two backgroundless solitons of opposite phase may coexist. We harness this multiplicity to generate a string of random bits, thereby extending the pool of applications of Kerr cavity solitons to random number generators and Ising machines. Our results are in excellent agreement with a seminal amplitude equation, highlighting connections to hydrodynamic and mechanical systems, among others.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

The Pisciarelli main fumarole mechanisms reconstructed by electrical resistivity and induced polarization imaging

Pisciarelli, together with the adjacent Solfatara maar-diatreme, represents the most active structure of the Campi Flegrei caldera (Italy) in terms of degassing and seismic activity. This paper aims to define the structure of the Pisciarelli hydrothermal system (down to a 20 m depth) through electrical resistivity and time-domain-induced polarization tomography and self-potential mapping. The retrieved 3D image of the area helps reconstruct the Pisciarelli subsurface in its area of maximum degassing, containing the main fumarole (“soffione”) and the mud pool. In particular, a channel has been identified in which fluids stored in a deeper reservoir rise toward the surface. Such a structure seems to be surmounted by a clay-cap formation that could govern the circulation of fluids and the abundance of gases/vapors emitted by the soffione. Based on this new reconstruction of the Pisciarelli fumarolic field structural setting, the first conceptual model has been suggested that is capable of simultaneously explaining the mechanisms governing soffione activity and elucidating the role played by the fluid/gas of deeper origin in the shallow fluid circulation system. The proposed model can potentially help to better monitor the processes occurring throughout the Pisciarelli fumarolic field and provide an evaluation of the associated hazards.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulation studies on electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors with interface trap charges

In this study, we examine the electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) with interface trap charges between the channel and gate oxide. The band diagram, I–V characteristics, memory window, and operation were analyzed using a commercial technology computer-aided design simulation. In an n-channel FBFET, the memory window narrows (widens) from 5.47 to 3.59 V (9.24 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. In contrast, in the p-channel FBFET, the memory window widens (narrows) from 5.38 to 7.38 V (4.18 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. Moreover, we investigate the difference in the output drain current based on the interface trap charges during the memory operation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Degeneracy of light scattering and absorption by a single nanowire

We theoretically and numerically prove that under an electromagnetic plane wave with linear polarization incident normally to a single nanowire, there exists a power diagram that could indicate scattering properties for any system configurations, material parameters, and operating wavelength. We demonstrate the distinct power distribution boundary in absorption, scattering, and extinction for a generalized nanowire with any partial wave modes dominant. In the boundary, each dominant scattering coefficients remain constant, and its energy performance would display superabsorbers or superscatterers. Interestingly, for a system with larger partial wave modes dominant, the occupied domain in the power diagram could completely cover that with lower ones. Hence, a system with different levels of partial wave modes can display the same power results, reflecting the degeneracy. This degenerate property could release more degrees of freedom in design of energy harvesting devices and sensors. We demonstrate several systems based on realistic materials to support our findings.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy