Afghans Trying To Get To The U.S. Face A Daunting Visa-Approval Process
By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
4 days ago
Many Afghans who worked with the U.S. during the 20-year war remain in the country, now with few options for escape after the U.S. exit. Estimating their numbers is difficult, ranging from tens to hundreds of thousands who worked with either the U.S. military or with U.S.-funded organizations. The special...
The Dulles Expo Center outside Washington, D.C., is usually reserved for home and garden or gun shows. Now the cavernous center hosts thousands of Afghan refugees. It's wall to wall with cots and now includes a medical center and cafeteria — serving halal food — for the steady stream of people.
Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer has introduced legislation in Congress to boost the cap on special immigrant visas for interpreters and other Afghans who worked for the U.S. or coalition cause in Afghanistan. The bill, co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, would increase the visa cap...
The Afghans left behind by the U.S. airlift in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country include longtime U.S. Embassy contractors, Special Immigrant Visas applicants, and members of the Afghan military, among others. Driving the news: In one of the largest airlifts in history, the U.S. evacuated 120,000...
We've been hearing a lot about the tragedy and chaos that came with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Much of the attention has been focused on those Afghans desperate to escape with the Americans. But for many other Afghans across the country, those troops and the U.S. presence had long since worn out their welcome. Emran Feroz is an Afghan freelance journalist. He has written about the harsh reality of America's intervention in Afghanistan. And he joins us now from Germany. Welcome to the program.
(CBS)--The Biden administration's plan to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees is facing formidable operational and legal challenges, with issues ranging from the uncertain immigration status of many evacuees, to limited social resources and permanent housing for the new arrivals. Thousands of at-risk Afghans are arriving in the U.S....
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about Ehrlichiosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by ticks in the United States. Organ failure and death can occur in the absence of prompt medical treatment.
The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen on Sunday said there "absolutely" needs to be accountability for the botched Kabul drone strike that killed several civilians. Mullen spoke to ABC's "This Week" a couple days after the head of the U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie...
(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
My first article on famed Stanford epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis discussed his flawed fatality calculations that required over 100% of New York City’s population to be infected with the virus, as well as his claim (later promoted by QAnon accounts) that death certificates couldn’t be trusted, as many COVID-19 victims were dying with the virus not from the virus. Looking back on my pleonastic article and the myriad of false claims I discussed, one has stuck in my mind more than the others. In that article, I noted Dr. Ioannidis’s appearance on the Plenary Session Podcast where he said (at 1:37:25) that “a lot of lives” were lost early in the pandemic in part because of doctors “not knowing how to use mechanical ventilation, just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”. Dr. Ioannidis did not provide any evidence for this claim, nor did the podcast host, who agreed with him.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
AL-HOL CAMP, Syria — The killings have taken on a creeping sense of inevitability, guards say. No one admits to hearing them, let alone knowing who is responsible. On a recent morning, officials inside al-Hol detention camp said it was still too dangerous to try recovering the latest pair of corpses discovered overnight. “We’re still investigating,” said an exhausted camp guard, slumping in her office chair, her shirt rumpled and ponytail messy after a night without sleep.
Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
One out of 320 Mississippi residents has died from Covid-19, making it the state with the highest rate of Covid deaths in the nation. But Governor Tate Reeves, who opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates, says he wouldn’t do anything differently.
In an interview on State of the Union, host Jake Tapper confronted Reeves, who earlier described Biden mandating vaccines for workers in companies with more than 100 employees as “tyrannical” and in this interview called them “an attack by the president” and an attempt to “change the political narrative away from Afghanistan.” Reeves has also refused to mandate masks in public schools in...
A rally held in Washington DC on Saturday to honour those being prosecuted for taking part in the shocking Capitol riot on 6th January has been mocked on social media as reporters and police officers easily outranked those in attendance. It was a much more subdued scene in the US...
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., laid into President Biden for spending his weekend at the beach while Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. Cotton campaigned in Iowa this weekend on behalf of Republicans in the Hawkeye State, where he sat down with Fox News for an exclusive interview that touched on Afghanistan, the border crisis, the 2024 election and more.
They’re taking their favorite weapons out on the water. More than two dozen Taliban fighters, armed with rocket launchers and assault rifles, were seen riding in colorful, swan-themed pedal boats at Band-e Amir National Park in the eastern Bamiyan province of Afghanistan Saturday. In one of the photos shared to...
(WBAY) The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to have a stranglehold on Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases, but there’s a new weed in the garden. Out of the 180 random samples from the week of August 23 tested by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, there was one case of the mu variant, or 0.56% of the samples tested from that week.
