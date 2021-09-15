CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scaling theory of rubber sliding friction

By Reinhard Hentschke
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent theoretical descriptions of rubber or elastomer friction are complex—usually due to extensive mathematical detail describing the topography of the solid surface. In addition, the viscoelastic properties of the elastomer material itself, in particular if the rubber is highly filled, further increase the complexity. On the other hand, experimental coefficients of sliding friction plotted versus sliding speed, temperature or other parameters do not contain much structure, which suggests that a less detailed approach is possible. Here we investigate the coefficient of sliding friction on dry surfaces via scaling and dimensional analysis. We propose that adhesion promotes viscoelastic dissipation by increasing the deformation amplitude at relevant length scales. Finally, a comparatively simple expression for the coefficient of friction is obtained, which allows an intuitive understanding of the underlying physics and fits experimental data for various speeds, temperatures, and pressures.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Rubber#Mathematics#Friction
