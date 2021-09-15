CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

By Fatemeh Marhamati
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.

