Strong and ductile Fe-24Mn-3Cr alloy resistant against erosion-corrosion
The ternary-based Fe-24Mn-3Cr alloy has superior mechanical properties based on an attractive combination of high strength and ductility, with long-term environmental stability in highly corrosive environments compared to conventional ferritic steel alloys. This study reports that the environmental instability caused by the rapid electrochemical corrosion kinetics on the surface of conventional high Mn-bearing ferrous alloys could be overcome by a combination of high Mn–low Cr-balanced Fe and their synergistic interactions. In contrast to Cr-free Mn-bearing alloys, the high Mn–low Cr-bearing alloy showed comparatively lower corrosion kinetic parameters, without a continuously increasing trend, and higher polarization resistance according to electrochemical polarization and impedance spectroscopy measurements. Moreover, the rate of degradation caused by erosion–corrosion synergistic interaction under erosion–corrosion dynamic flow conditions was the lowest in the high Mn–low Cr-bearing alloy. These surface-inhibiting characteristics of the alloy were attributed primarily to the formation of a bilayer scale structure consisting of inner α-Fe2−xCrxO3/outer FexMn3−xO4 on the surface.www.nature.com
