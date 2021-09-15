CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Asialoglycoprotein receptor targeted optical and magnetic resonance imaging and therapy of liver fibrosis using pullulan stabilized multi-functional iron oxide nanoprobe

By Ariya Saraswathy
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly diagnosis and therapy of liver fibrosis is of utmost importance, especially considering the increased incidence of alcoholic and non-alcoholic liver syndromes. In this work, a systematic study is reported to develop a dual function and biocompatible nanoprobe for liver specific diagnostic and therapeutic applications. A polysaccharide polymer, pullulan stabilized iron oxide nanoparticle (P-SPIONs) enabled high liver specificity via asialogycoprotein receptor mediation. Longitudinal and transverse magnetic relaxation rates of 2.15 and 146.91 mM−1 s−1 respectively and a size of 12 nm, confirmed the T2 weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) efficacy of P-SPIONs. A current of 400A on 5 mg/ml of P-SPIONs raised the temperature above 50 °C, to facilitate effective hyperthermia. Finally, a NIR dye conjugation facilitated targeted dual imaging in liver fibrosis models, in vivo, with favourable histopathological results and recommends its use in early stage diagnosis using MRI and optical imaging, and subsequent therapy using hyperthermia.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association between overactive bladder and pelvic organ mobility as evaluated by dynamic magnetic resonance imaging

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93143-6, published online 02 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Kurenai Kinno. The correct affiliations for Kurenai Kinno are listed below:. Department of Urology, Toho University Graduate School of Medicine, 5-21-16 Omorinishi, Ota City, Tokyo, 143-8540, Japan. Department of Urology,...
WORLD
Nature.com

An interpretable multiparametric radiomics model for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using magnetic resonance imaging of the corpus callosum

There is a growing need to develop novel strategies for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using neuroimaging biomarkers. We investigated the robustness of the diagnostic model for schizophrenia using radiomic features from T1-weighted and diffusion tensor images of the corpus callosum (CC). A total of 165 participants [86 schizophrenia and 79 healthy controls (HCs)] were allocated to training (N = 115) and test (N = 50) sets. Radiomic features of the CC subregions were extracted from T1-weighted, apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), and fractional anisotropy (FA) images (N = 1605). Following feature selection, various combinations of classifiers were trained, and Bayesian optimization was adopted in the best performing classifier. Discrimination, calibration, and clinical utility of the model were assessed. An online calculator was constructed to offer the probability of having schizophrenia. SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) was applied to explore the interpretability of the model. We identified 30 radiomic features to differentiate participants with schizophrenia from HCs. The Bayesian optimized model achieved the highest performance, with an area under the curve (AUC), accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of 0.89 (95% confidence interval: 0.81–0.98), 80.0, 83.3, and 76.9%, respectively, in the test set. The final model offers clinical probability in an online calculator. The model explanation by SHAP suggested that second-order features from the posterior CC were highly associated with the risk of schizophrenia. The multiparametric radiomics model focusing on the CC shows its robustness for the diagnosis of schizophrenia. Radiomic features could be a potential source of biomarkers that support the biomarker-based diagnosis of schizophrenia and improve the understanding of its neurobiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural engineering of chimeric antigen receptors targeting HLA-restricted neoantigens

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as a promising class of therapeutic agents, generating remarkable responses in the clinic for a subset of human cancers. One major challenge precluding the wider implementation of CAR therapy is the paucity of tumor-specific antigens. Here, we describe the development of a CAR targeting the tumor-specific isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) with R140Q mutation presented on the cell surface in complex with a common human leukocyte antigen allele, HLA-B*07:02. Engineering of the hinge domain of the CAR, as well as crystal structure-guided optimization of the IDH2R140Q-HLA-B*07:02-targeting moiety, enhances the sensitivity and specificity of CARs to enable targeting of this HLA-restricted neoantigen. This approach thus holds promise for the development and optimization of immunotherapies specific to other cancer driver mutations that are difficult to target by conventional means.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential programming enabled functional imaging with Lorentz transmission electron microscopy

Lorentz transmission electron microscopy is an advanced characterization technique that enables the simultaneous imaging of both the microstructure and functional properties of materials. Information such as magnetization and electric potentials is carried by the phase of the electron wave, and is lost during image acquisition. Various methods have been proposed to retrieve the phase of the electron wavefunction using intensities of the acquired images, most of which work only in the small defocus limit. Imaging at strong defoci not only carries more quantitative phase information, but is essential to the study of weak magnetic and electrostatic fields at the nanoscale. In this work we develop a method based on differentiable programming to solve the inverse problem of phase retrieval. We show that our method maintains a high spatial resolution and robustness against noise even at the upper defocus limit of the microscope. More importantly, our proposed method can go beyond recovering just the phase information. We demonstrate this by retrieving the electron-optical parameters of the contrast transfer function alongside the electron exit wavefunction.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rekha
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cells attenuate liver fibrosis by targeting Ly6C macrophages through activating the cytokine-paracrine and apoptotic pathways

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy has become a promising treatment for liver fibrosis due to its predominant immunomodulatory performance in hepatic stellate cell inhibition and fibrosis resolution. However, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these processes remain limited. In the present study, we provide insights into the functional role of bone marrow-derived MSCs (BM-MSCs) in alleviating liver fibrosis by targeting intrahepatic Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo macrophage subsets in a mouse model. Upon chronic injury, the Ly6Chi subset was significantly increased in the inflamed liver. Transplantation of BM-MSCs markedly promoted a phenotypic switch from pro-fibrotic Ly6Chi subset to restorative Ly6Clo subpopulation by secreting paracrine cytokines IL-4 and IL-10 from the BM-MSCs. The Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset switch significantly blocked the source of fibrogenic TGF-β, PDGF, TNF-α, and IL-1β cytokines from Ly6Chi macrophages. Unexpectedly, BM-MSCs experienced severe apoptosis and produced substantial apoptotic bodies in the fibrotic liver during the 72 h period of transplantation. Most apoptotic bodies were engulfed by Ly6Clo macrophages, and this engulfment robustly triggered MMP12 expression for fibrosis resolution through the PtdSer-MerTK-ERK signaling pathway. This paper is the first to show previously unrecognized dual regulatory functions of BM-MSCs in attenuating hepatic fibrosis by promoting Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset conversion and Ly6Clo macrophage restoration through secreting antifibrogenic-cytokines and activating the apoptotic pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

DNA methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor gene predicts substance use in adolescence: longitudinal data from over 1000 young individuals

Early life stress has been linked to increased methylation of the Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group C Member 1 (NR3C1) gene, which codes for the glucocorticoid receptor. Moreover, early life stress has been associated with substance use initiation at a younger age, a risk factor for developing substance use disorders. However, no studies to date have investigated whether NR3C1 methylation can predict substance use in young individuals. This study included adolescents 13–14 years of age that reported no history of substance use at baseline, (N = 1041; males = 46%). Participants contributed saliva DNA samples and were followed in middle adolescence as part of KUPOL, a prospective cohort study of 7th-grade students in Sweden. Outcome variables were self-reports of (i) recent use, (ii) lifetime use, and (iii) use duration of (a) alcohol, (b) tobacco products, (c) cannabis, or (d) any substance. Outcomes were measured annually for three consecutive years. The predictor variable was DNA methylation at the exon 1 F locus of NR3C1. Risk and rate ratios were calculated as measures of association, with or without adjustment for internalizing symptoms and parental psychiatric disorders. For a subset of individuals (N = 320), there were also morning and afternoon salivary cortisol measurements available that were analyzed in relation to NR3C1 methylation levels. Baseline NR3C1 hypermethylation associated with future self-reports of recent use and use duration of any substance, before and after adjustment for potential confounders. The overall estimates were attenuated when considering lifetime use. Sex-stratified analyses revealed the strongest association for cigarette use in males. Cortisol analyses revealed associations between NR3C1 methylation and morning cortisol levels. Findings from this study suggest that saliva NR3C1 hypermethylation can predict substance use in middle adolescence. Additional longitudinal studies are warranted to confirm these findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling human liver fibrosis in the context of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis using a microphysiological system

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common form of chronic liver disease characterised by lipid accumulation, infiltration of immune cells, hepatocellular ballooning, collagen deposition and liver fibrosis. There is a high unmet need to develop treatments for NASH. We have investigated how liver fibrosis and features of advanced clinical disease can be modelled using an in vitro microphysiological system (MPS). The NASH MPS model comprises a co-culture of primary human liver cells, which were cultured in a variety of conditions including+/− excess sugar, fat, exogenous TGFβ or LPS. The transcriptomic, inflammatory and fibrotic phenotype of the model was characterised and compared using a system biology approach to identify conditions that mimic more advanced clinical disease. The transcriptomic profile of the model was shown to closely correlate with the profile of patient samples and the model displayed a quantifiable fibrotic phenotype. The effects of Obeticholic acid and Elafibranor, were evaluated in the model, as wells as the effects of dietary intervention, with all able to significantly reduce inflammatory and fibrosis markers. Overall, we demonstrate how the MPS NASH model can be used to model different aspects of clinical NASH but importantly demonstrate its ability to model advanced disease with a quantifiable fibrosis phenotype.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting integrin αvβ3 by a rationally designed protein for chronic liver disease treatment

Chronic Liver Diseases (CLD) are characterized by abnormal accumulation of collagen fibrils, neo-angiogenesis, and sinusoidal remodeling. Collagen deposition along with intrahepatic angiogenesis and sinusoidal remodeling alters sinusoid structure resulting in portal hypertension, liver failure, and other complications. Efforts were made to develop treatments for CLDs. However, the success of such treatments is limited and unpredictable. We report a strategy for CLD treatment by induction of integrin αvβ3 mediated cell apoptosis using a rationally designed protein (ProAgio). ProAgio is designed to target integrin αvβ3 at a novel site. Integrin αvβ3 is highly expressed in activated Hepatic Stellate Cells (HSC), angiogenic endothelium, and capillarized Liver Sinusoidal Endothelial Cells (LSEC). ProAgio induces apoptosis of these disease causative cells. Tests with liver fibrosis mouse models demonstrate that ProAgio reverses liver fibrosis and relieves blood flow resistance by depleting activated HSC and capillarized LSEC. Our studies demonstrate an effective approach for CLD treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver#Liver Cancer#Liver Injury#Liver Disease#Iron Oxide#Nanoprobe#Nir#Mri#Hcc#Computed Tomography#Ultrasound#T1#Malto#Asgpr
Nature.com

Combined assessment of the GAP index and body mass index at antifibrotic therapy initiation for prognosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Antifibrotic therapy (AFT) slows disease progression in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Gender-Age-Physiology (GAP) index, was developed based on data at IPF diagnosis before the introduction of AFT and has not been evaluated in the AFT context. Further, recent advances have revealed the importance of body-composition factors in prognosis of IPF treated with AFT. This multi-centre, retrospective study aimed to evaluate the GAP index and body mass index (BMI) at the time of AFT initiation for predicting prognosis in patients with IPF. This study included two patient cohorts of IPF receiving AFT, Hamamatsu cohort (n = 110) and Seirei cohort (n = 119). The distribution of GAP stages I, II, and III was 38.2%, 43.6%, and 18.2%, respectively, in Hamamatsu cohort; in Seirei cohort, it was 41.2%, 50.4%, and 8.4%, respectively. In both cohorts, the GAP index distinctly classified prognosis into three groups (log-rank test). Interestingly, a lower BMI showed prognostic value independent of the GAP index in multivariate analyses. Subsequently, combining the GAP index with BMI at AFT initiation successfully divided the patients with IPF into four distinct prognoses. Assessment of the GAP index and BMI measurement at AFT initiation are important for predicting prognosis in patients with IPF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Biallelic null variants in ZNF142 cause global developmental delay with familial epilepsy and dysmorphic features

Biallelic variants in ZNF142 at 2q35, which encodes zinc-finger protein 142, cause neurodevelopmental disorder with seizures or dystonia. We identified compound heterozygous null variants in ZNF142, NM_001105537.4:c.[1252C>T];[1274-2A>G],p.[Arg418*];[Glu426*], in Malaysian siblings suffering from global developmental delay with epilepsy and dysmorphism. cDNA analysis showed the marked reduction of ZNF142 transcript level through nonsense-mediated mRNA decay by these novel biallelic variants. The affected siblings present with global developmental delay and epilepsy in common, which were previously described, as well as dysmorphism, which was not recognized. It is important to collect patients with ZNF142 abnormality to define its phenotypic spectrum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lead-substituted barium hexaferrite for tunable terahertz optoelectronics

Due to their outstanding dielectric and magnetic properties, hexaferrites are attracting ever-increasing attention for developing electronic components of next-generation communication systems. The complex crystal structure of hexaferrites and the critical dependences of their electric and magnetic properties on external factors, such as magnetic/electric fields, pressure, and doping, open ample opportunities for targeted tuning of these properties when designing specific devices. Here we explored the electromagnetic properties of lead-substituted barium hexaferrite, Ba1−xPbxFe12O19, a compound featuring an extremely rich set of physical phenomena that are inherent in the dielectric and magnetic subsystems and can have a significant effect on its electromagnetic response at terahertz frequencies. We performed the first detailed measurements of the temperature-dependent (5–300 K) dielectric response of single-crystalline Ba1−xPbxFe12O19 in an extremely broad spectral range of 1 Hz–240 THz. We fully analyzed numerous phenomena with a corresponding wide distribution of specific energies that can affect the terahertz properties of the material. The most important fundamental finding is the observation of a ferroelectric-like terahertz excitation with an unusual temperature behavior of its frequency and strength. We suggest microscopic models that explain the origin of the excitation and its nonstandard temperature evolution. Several narrower terahertz excitations are associated with electronic transitions between the fine-structure components of the Fe2+ ground state. The discovered radio-frequency relaxations are attributed to the response of magnetic domains. Gigahertz resonances are presumably of magnetoelectric origin. The obtained data on diverse electromagnetic properties of Ba1−xPbxFe12O19 compounds provide information that makes the entire class of hexaferrites attractive for manufacturing electronic devices for the terahertz range.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Surface charge manipulation and electrostatic immobilization of synaptosomes for super-resolution imaging: a study on tau compartmentalization

Synaptosomes are subcellular fractions prepared from brain tissues that are enriched in synaptic terminals, widely used for the study of neural transmission and synaptic dysfunction. Immunofluorescence imaging is increasingly applied to synaptosomes to investigate protein localization. However, conventional methods for imaging synaptosomes over glass coverslips suffer from formaldehyde-induced aggregation. Here, we developed a facile strategy to capture and image synaptosomes without aggregation artefacts. First, ethylene glycol bis(succinimidyl succinate) (EGS) is chosen as the chemical fixative to replace formaldehyde. EGS/glycine treatment makes the zeta potential of synaptosomes more negative. Second, we modified glass coverslips with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane (APTES) to impart positive charges. EGS-fixed synaptosomes spontaneously attach to modified glasses via electrostatic attraction while maintaining good dispersion. Individual synaptic terminals are imaged by conventional fluorescence microscopy or by super-resolution techniques such as direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (dSTORM). We examined tau protein by two-color and three-color dSTORM to understand its spatial distribution within mouse cortical synapses, observing tau colocalization with synaptic vesicles as well postsynaptic densities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy