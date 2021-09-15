CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Achieving ultrahigh instantaneous power density of 10 MW/m by leveraging the opposite-charge-enhanced transistor-like triboelectric nanogenerator (OCT-TENG)

By Hao Wu ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8197-3335
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverting various types of ambient mechanical energy into electricity, triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) has attracted worldwide attention. Despite its ability to reach high open-circuit voltage up to thousands of volts, the power output of TENG is usually meager due to the high output impedance and low charge transfer. Here, leveraging the opposite-charge-enhancement effect and the transistor-like device design, we circumvent these limitations and develop a TENG that is capable of delivering instantaneous power density over 10 MW/m2 at a low frequency of ~ 1 Hz, far beyond that of the previous reports. With such high-power output, 180 W commercial lamps can be lighted by a TENG device. A vehicle bulb containing LEDs rated 30 W is also wirelessly powered and able to illuminate objects further than 0.9 meters away. Our results not only set a record of the high-power output of TENG but also pave the avenues for using TENG to power the broad practical electrical appliances.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Power Density#4 5 6 7#M#Tengs#Supplementary Fig#Fep
Nature.com

Surface charge manipulation and electrostatic immobilization of synaptosomes for super-resolution imaging: a study on tau compartmentalization

Synaptosomes are subcellular fractions prepared from brain tissues that are enriched in synaptic terminals, widely used for the study of neural transmission and synaptic dysfunction. Immunofluorescence imaging is increasingly applied to synaptosomes to investigate protein localization. However, conventional methods for imaging synaptosomes over glass coverslips suffer from formaldehyde-induced aggregation. Here, we developed a facile strategy to capture and image synaptosomes without aggregation artefacts. First, ethylene glycol bis(succinimidyl succinate) (EGS) is chosen as the chemical fixative to replace formaldehyde. EGS/glycine treatment makes the zeta potential of synaptosomes more negative. Second, we modified glass coverslips with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane (APTES) to impart positive charges. EGS-fixed synaptosomes spontaneously attach to modified glasses via electrostatic attraction while maintaining good dispersion. Individual synaptic terminals are imaged by conventional fluorescence microscopy or by super-resolution techniques such as direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (dSTORM). We examined tau protein by two-color and three-color dSTORM to understand its spatial distribution within mouse cortical synapses, observing tau colocalization with synaptic vesicles as well postsynaptic densities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulation studies on electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors with interface trap charges

In this study, we examine the electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) with interface trap charges between the channel and gate oxide. The band diagram, I–V characteristics, memory window, and operation were analyzed using a commercial technology computer-aided design simulation. In an n-channel FBFET, the memory window narrows (widens) from 5.47 to 3.59 V (9.24 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. In contrast, in the p-channel FBFET, the memory window widens (narrows) from 5.38 to 7.38 V (4.18 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. Moreover, we investigate the difference in the output drain current based on the interface trap charges during the memory operation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Structural basis for small molecule targeting of Doublecortin Like Kinase 1 with DCLK1-IN-1

Doublecortin-like kinase 1 (DCLK1) is an understudied bi-functional kinase with a proven role in tumour growth and development. However, the presence of tissue-specific spliced DCLK1 isoforms with distinct biological functions have challenged the development of effective strategies to understand the role of DCLK1 in oncogenesis. Recently, DCLK1-IN-1 was reported as a highly selective DCLK1 inhibitor, a powerful tool to dissect DCLK1 biological functions. Here, we report the crystal structures of DCLK1 kinase domain in complex with DCLK1-IN-1 and its precursors. Combined, our data rationalises the structure-activity relationship that informed the development of DCLK1-IN-1 and provides the basis for the high selectivity of DCLK1-IN-1, with DCLK1-IN-1 inducing a drastic conformational change of the ATP binding site. We demonstrate that DCLK1-IN-1 binds DCLK1 long isoforms but does not prevent DCLK1’s Microtubule-Associated Protein (MAP) function. Together, our work provides an invaluable structural platform to further the design of isoform-specific DCLK1 modulators for therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Nature.com

Leveraging long short-term memory (LSTM)-based neural networks for modeling structure–property relationships of metamaterials from electromagnetic responses

We report a neural network model for predicting the electromagnetic response of mesoscale metamaterials as well as generate design parameters for a desired spectral behavior. Our approach entails treating spectral data as time-varying sequences and the inverse problem as a single-input multiple output model, thereby compelling the network architecture to learn the geometry of the metamaterial designs from the spectral data in lieu of abstract features.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The relevance of rock shape over mass—implications for rockfall hazard assessments

The mitigation of rapid mass movements involves a subtle interplay between field surveys, numerical modelling, and experience. Hazard engineers rely on a combination of best practices and, if available, historical facts as a vital prerequisite in establishing reproducible and accurate hazard zoning. Full-scale field tests have been performed to reinforce the physical understanding of debris flows and snow avalanches. Rockfall dynamics are - especially the quantification of energy dissipation during the complex rock-ground interaction - largely unknown. The awareness of rock shape dependence is growing, but presently, there exists little experimental basis on how rockfall hazard scales with rock mass, size, and shape. Here, we present a unique data set of induced single-block rockfall events comprising data from equant and wheel-shaped blocks with masses up to 2670 kg, quantifying the influence of rock shape and mass on lateral spreading and longitudinal runout and hence challenging common practices in rockfall hazard assessment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

A new approach to produce IgG-like bispecific antibodies

While achieving rapid developments in recent years, bispecific antibodies are still difficult to design and manufacture, due to mispair of both heavy and light chains. Here we report a novel technology to make bispecific molecules. The knob-into-hole method was used to pair two distinct heavy chains as a heterodimer. IgG4 S228P CH1-CL interface was then partially replaced by T-cell receptor α/β constant domain to increase the efficiency of cognate heavy and light chain pairing. Following expression and purification, the bispecific antibody interface exchange was confirmed by Western blotting and LC–MS/MS. To ensure its validity, we combined a monovalent bispecific antibody against PD-1 (sequence from Pembrolizumab) and LAG3 (sequence from Relatlimab). The results showed that the molecule could be assembled correctly at a ratio of 95% in cells. In vitro functional assay demonstrated that the purified bispecific antibody exhibits an enhanced agonist activity compared to that of the parental antibodies. Low immunogenicity was predicted by an open-access software and ADA test.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote disassembly and remodeling

Cellular events require the spatiotemporal interplay between actin assembly and actin disassembly. Yet, how different factors promote the integration of these two opposing processes is unclear. In particular, cellular monomeric (G)-actin is complexed with profilin, which inhibits spontaneous actin nucleation but fuels actin filament (F-actin) assembly by elongation-promoting factors (formins, Ena/VASP). In contrast, site-specific F-actin oxidation by Mical promotes F-actin disassembly and release of polymerization-impaired Mical-oxidized (Mox)-G-actin. Here we find that these two opposing processes connect with one another to orchestrate actin/cellular remodeling. Specifically, we find that profilin binds Mox-G-actin, yet these complexes do not fuel elongation factors’-mediated F-actin assembly, but instead inhibit polymerization and promote further Mox-F-actin disassembly. Using Drosophila as a model system, we show that similar profilin–Mical connections occur in vivo – where they underlie F-actin/cellular remodeling that accompanies Semaphorin–Plexin cellular/axon repulsion. Thus, profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote F-actin disassembly, while concomitantly facilitating cellular remodeling and plasticity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lactic acid as a major contributor to hand surface infection barrier and its association with morbidity to infectious disease

Although the surface of the human hands contains high antimicrobial activity, studies investigating the precise components involved and the relationship between natural antimicrobial activity and morbidity in infectious diseases are limited. In this study, we developed a method to quantitatively measure the antimicrobial activity of hand surface components. Using a clinical survey, we validated the feasibility of our method and identified antimicrobial factors on the surface of the human hand. In a retrospective observational study, we compared the medical histories of the participants to assess infectious diseases. We found that the antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands was significantly lower in the high morbidity group (N = 55) than in the low morbidity group (N = 54), indicating a positive association with the history of infection in individuals. A comprehensive analysis of the hand surface components indicated that organic acids, especially lactic acid and antimicrobial peptides, are highly correlated with antimicrobial activity. Moreover, the application of lactic acid using the amount present on the surface of the hand significantly improved the antimicrobial activity. These findings suggest that hand hygiene must be improved to enhance natural antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Topological phase transition in chiral graphene nanoribbons: from edge bands to end states

Precise control over the size and shape of graphene nanostructures allows engineering spin-polarized edge and topological states, representing a novel source of non-conventional π-magnetism with promising applications in quantum spintronics. A prerequisite for their emergence is the existence of robust gapped phases, which are difficult to find in extended graphene systems. Here we show that semi-metallic chiral GNRs (chGNRs) narrowed down to nanometer widths undergo a topological phase transition. We fabricated atomically precise chGNRs of different chirality and size by on surface synthesis using predesigned molecular precursors. Combining scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) measurements and theory simulations, we follow the evolution of topological properties and bulk band gap depending on the width, length, and chirality of chGNRs. Our findings represent a new platform for producing topologically protected spin states and demonstrate the potential of connecting chiral edge and defect structure with band engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artefact-removal algorithms for Fourier domain quantum optical coherence tomography

Quantum Optical Coherence Tomography (Q-OCT) is a non-classical equivalent of Optical Coherence Tomography and is able to provide a twofold axial resolution increase and immunity to resolution-degrading dispersion. The main drawback of Q-OCT are artefacts which are additional elements that clutter an A-scan and lead to a complete loss of structural information for multilayered objects. Whereas there are very practical and successful methods for artefact removal in Time-domain Q-OCT, no such scheme has been devised for Fourier-domain Q-OCT (Fd-Q-OCT), although the latter modality—through joint spectrum detection—outputs a lot of useful information on both the system and the imaged object. Here, we propose two algorithms which process a Fd-Q-OCT joint spectrum into an artefact-free A-scan. We present the theoretical background of these algorithms and show their performance on computer-generated data. The limitations of both algorithms with regards to the experimental system and the imaged object are discussed.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Real-time monitoring of Arundo donax response to saline stress through the application of in vivo sensing technology

One of the main impacts of climate change on agriculture production is the dramatic increase of saline (Na+) content in substrate, that will impair crop performance and productivity. Here we demonstrate how the application of smart technologies such as an in vivo sensor, termed bioristor, allows to continuously monitor in real-time the dynamic changes of ion concentration in the sap of Arundo donax L. (common name giant reed or giant cane), when exposed to a progressive salinity stress. Data collected in vivo by bioristor sensors inserted at two different heights into A. donax stems enabled us to detect the early phases of stress response upon increasing salinity. Indeed, the continuous time-series of data recorded by the bioristor returned a specific signal which correlated with Na+ content in leaves of Na-stressed plants, opening a new perspective for its application as a tool for in vivo plant phenotyping and selection of genotypes more suitable for the exploitation of saline soils.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Local-electrostatics-induced oxygen octahedral distortion in perovskite oxides and insight into the structure of Ruddlesden–Popper phases

As the physical properties of ABX3 perovskite-based oxides strongly depend on the geometry of oxygen octahedra containing transition-metal cations, precise identification of the distortion, tilt, and rotation of the octahedra is an essential step toward understanding the structure–property correlation. Here we discover an important electrostatic origin responsible for remarkable Jahn–Teller-type tetragonal distortion of oxygen octahedra during atomic-level direct observation of two-dimensional [AX] interleaved shear faults in five different perovskite-type materials, SrTiO3, BaCeO3, LaCoO3, LaNiO3, and CsPbBr3. When the [AX] sublayer has a net charge, for example [LaO]+ in LaCoO3 and LaNiO3, substantial tetragonal elongation of oxygen octahedra at the fault plane is observed and this screens the strong repulsion between the consecutive [LaO]+ layers. Moreover, our findings on the distortion induced by local charge are identified to be a general structural feature in lanthanide-based An + 1BnX3n + 1-type Ruddlesden–Popper (RP) oxides with charged [LnO]+ (Ln = La, Pr, Nd, Eu, and Gd) sublayers, among more than 80 RP oxides and halides with high symmetry. The present study thus demonstrates that the local uneven electrostatics is a crucial factor significantly affecting the crystal structure of complex oxides.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

An electron-deficient carbon current collector for anode-free Li-metal batteries

The long-term cycling of anode-free Li-metal cells (i.e., cells where the negative electrode is in situ formed by electrodeposition on an electronically conductive matrix of lithium sourced from the positive electrode) using a liquid electrolyte is affected by the formation of an inhomogeneous solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) on the current collector and irregular Li deposition. To circumvent these issues, we report an atomically defective carbon current collector where multivacancy defects induce homogeneous SEI formation on the current collector and uniform Li nucleation and growth to obtain a dense Li morphology. Via simulations and experimental measurements and analyses, we demonstrate the beneficial effect of electron deficiency on the Li hosting behavior of the carbon current collector. Furthermore, we report the results of testing anode-free coin cells comprising a multivacancy defective carbon current collector, a LixNi0.8Co0.1Mn0.1-based cathode and a nonaqueous Li-containing electrolyte solution. These cells retain 90% of their initial capacity for over 50 cycles under lean electrolyte conditions.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy