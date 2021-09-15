Achieving ultrahigh instantaneous power density of 10 MW/m by leveraging the opposite-charge-enhanced transistor-like triboelectric nanogenerator (OCT-TENG)
Converting various types of ambient mechanical energy into electricity, triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) has attracted worldwide attention. Despite its ability to reach high open-circuit voltage up to thousands of volts, the power output of TENG is usually meager due to the high output impedance and low charge transfer. Here, leveraging the opposite-charge-enhancement effect and the transistor-like device design, we circumvent these limitations and develop a TENG that is capable of delivering instantaneous power density over 10 MW/m2 at a low frequency of ~ 1 Hz, far beyond that of the previous reports. With such high-power output, 180 W commercial lamps can be lighted by a TENG device. A vehicle bulb containing LEDs rated 30 W is also wirelessly powered and able to illuminate objects further than 0.9 meters away. Our results not only set a record of the high-power output of TENG but also pave the avenues for using TENG to power the broad practical electrical appliances.www.nature.com
