The Guardians finished today with a win, and right now that feels like enough. They almost let game one slip away, making Triston McKenzie sweat it out until a seventh-inning rally gave them the lead and didn’t let his outstanding start go to waste. McKenzie finished with 6.0 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, and one earned run off of three hits. Most importantly, he issued just one walk.

BASEBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO