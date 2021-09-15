CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsville, PA

Sharpsville Theater Buys Building, Eyes Completion of $250,000 Renovation

By Guy D'Astolfo
businessjournaldaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHARON, PA – Area Community Theater of Sharpsville has finalized the purchase of the former Sacred Heart Church and is about halfway finished on its renovation. The theater closed on the $250,000 purchase from former owner Jim Landino last month. It had been renting the building at the corner of South Irvine and State streets in downtown Sharon for at least six months as it worked on converting the desanctified church into a 285-seat theater with a cabaret room in the basement.

