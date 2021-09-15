CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesston, KS

COVID Outbreaks Hit 31 Schools, Districts Close

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas education commissioner Randy Watson says at least 31 Kansas schools are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, forcing more school districts to close temporarily. COVID-19 cases are up dramatically in school-age children compared to last school year as school districts grapple with masking policies, testing strategies and vaccinations for eligible students, Watson said. Some schools are facing teacher and substitute shortages from the virus.

