Pop Star Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Proposed Using 4 Carat Ring with Engraved Nickname of Singer

By Junie Sihlangu
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Britney Spears recently thrilled her fans when she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. It’s been revealed that the ring included her fiancé's nickname for her.

On Sunday afternoon, Britney Spears, 39, announced that she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, were engaged. She shared an Instagram clip of herself and Asghari where she showed off her engagement ring.

On his personal Instagram account, the fitness trainer and Spears’ faces were obscured by a close-up of the ring. It appears the couple was sharing a kiss in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eciz9_0bwZ42qD00

The singer and her boyfriend have been together for around four years but other sources claim it’s been five. Spears’ engagement ring was a gorgeous round-cut that featured a four-carat diamond.

E! News revealed the ring was designed by Forever Diamonds New York. The one-of-a-kind jewelry allegedly took Asghari months to perfect before presenting it to the love of his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBfT1_0bwZ42qD00

Asghari, who also happens to be an actor, worked closely with Forever Diamonds NY Founder and Master Jeweler, Roman Malayev to create the gem. The “Can You Keep a Secret?” star explained his process to E! News.

He said all the designers he spoke to had great ideas for the ring but he clicked with Malayev. The pair connected on the design idea and Malayev was excited to make the gem special.

The jeweler ended up with a round 4-carat stone placed in a platinum cathedral setting and enhanced floating solitaire design. Asghari also added a pavé detail on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket.

The actor completed his gift to his girlfriend by engraving the word “Lioness” inside the jewelry. The word happens to be his personal nickname for the “Slave” vocalist. Forever Diamonds NY honored Spears and Asghari’s engagement by naming the piece, "The Britney."

It was believed Asghari would propose soon after he was spotted ring shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills earlier in the month. Moreover, E! News revealed the actor had planned to propose on Sunday as he couldn’t wait any longer. He proposed in Spears’ home and she was ecstatic.

The source claimed it was a dream come true for the singer who had wanted the engagement for quite some time but her conservatorship had stipulations against it.

According to BBC, Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, which was imposed in 2008 due to concerns over her mental health, and which controls her personal life and finances, had terms that prevented her from marrying her boyfriend. It also stopped her from having more children.

