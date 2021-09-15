What’s Happening Week of September 15

Lunch, networking, and guest speaker, Andrew McCart, at the chamber building, located at 19 E. Main St., Taylorsville. McCart is the Professor of Healthcare Leadership at the University of Louisville. Lunch will be catered by Shack in the Back BBQ, courtesy of Jenni Grant with Shelter Insurance. The non-profit speaker will be Gene Balter with Taylorsville Trails Advocates. Everyone in attendance will have a chance to win some door prizes as well. Thanks to Rivers Edge Events & Rentals for providing the linens for our luncheon.