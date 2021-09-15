CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-Relief Loans, Some of Which Was Gambled Away

brentwoodnewsla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Marnell pleads guilty to one count of bank fraud. A West Los Angeles man pleaded guilty this week to federal charges stemming from a scheme that used a series of corporations he controlled to fraudulently obtain approximately $9 million in loans from COVID-relief programs, some of which he used on gambling excursions to Las Vegas and transferred to his stock trading accounts.

brentwoodnewsla.com

