West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-Relief Loans, Some of Which Was Gambled Away
Andrew Marnell pleads guilty to one count of bank fraud. A West Los Angeles man pleaded guilty this week to federal charges stemming from a scheme that used a series of corporations he controlled to fraudulently obtain approximately $9 million in loans from COVID-relief programs, some of which he used on gambling excursions to Las Vegas and transferred to his stock trading accounts.brentwoodnewsla.com
