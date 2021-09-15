CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COOK’S CORNER: Kristy Schemrich likes gadgets to help her cook

Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-first century kitchens are a far cry from those just two or three generations ago. Where grandma had the basics – stove, oven, measuring cups, pots and pans, to name a few — today’s cooks have a plethora of gadgets at their disposal. Kristy Schemrich’s Shreve kitchen is a gadget...

www.the-daily-record.com

Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Apple Butter

Today at the Cooking Corner, Montereau's chef Joseph shows us how to make apple butter. You can check out more recipes like this one on out website NewsOn6.com/recipes. 5 lbs. fresh apples (peel remove core, and slice)*. 1.5 lbs. Granulated Sugar. 1 lb. Brown Sugar. 1 t. Kosher Salt. 2...
RECIPES
tucson.com

Cook like a Wildcat

"Cook like a Wildcat" with this game day favorite: Bacon-Jam Sliders. Learn to “Cook like a Wildcat” with executive chef Matthew Hogg of the Arizona Sands Club. H…
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Amy's Take on Slow Cooking

Health and lifestyle contributor Amy Mcree is back on Living Oklahoma to give her take on crockpot cooking for dinner and gameday. To find more of Amy’s Take on a healthier lifestyle, visit earthtoamy.com.
RECIPES
Eyewitness News

Something's Cooking: The Sloppy Waffle

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Breakfast, for some, is considered the most important meal of the day. Right off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, inside the kitchen of the Sloppy Waffle, is the woman who brought it to life. Luz Ramos is the owner of the Sloppy Waffle, a restaurant that...
NEWINGTON, CT
The Guardian

Cook

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time cook to join our team!. We are a small Mental Health Residential Service based in Stoke-on-Trent (ST6), providing care and support for service users with Mental Health needs. We are seeking an experienced Cook, to run and manage the kitchen along side other team members, cooking for 14 service users.
JOBS
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Pozole Verde

Pozole is Mexican comfort food at its finest. A large stock pot of slow simmered meat in broth that's punched up with roasted tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, lime, oregano and cilantro, this satisfying soup is perfect for holidays, weeknight dinners and everything in between. The traditional soup originated in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
RECIPES
UPMATTERS

What’s Cooking with Alex: Produce Pancakes

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us this month for a delicious produce pancake recipe that is vegan and gluten-free. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl until a batter is formed. It should be thick and sticky but also very tacky. The size of each pancake is up to you, but the suggested is 2 oz. Flatten and cook in a cast iron that has a thin layer of oil or, grease a baking sheet and back them in the oven at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
RECIPES
Robb Report

One of the World’s Most Innovative Seafood Chefs Shows How to Cook Tuna Like Steak

Thousands of miles away from Paris, New York, Tokyo, London, Copenhagen and all manner of global culinary capitals, Aussie chef Josh Niland has nevertheless made a name for himself on the world gastronomic stage. Inside Saint Peter, his 34-seat seafood restaurant in Sydney, the independent chef and restaurateur turned a business imperative to cut waste into an innovative style of cooking. He transformed fish eyeballs into crackers, bones turned into powders that flavored stocks and fish oil became the base for caramels. And he started experimenting with his cooking too, dry aging fish like you would beef, using his heat...
RECIPES
mukilteobeacon.com

Baked Broccoli Casserole | Let's Cook!

I got this recipe from a co-worker many years ago. He was a pharmacist who loved to cook. He brought this bake to a Christmas party and it blew everyone's mind. Some non-broccoli people have enjoyed this casserole. Perhaps it is due to the fact that it is a little decadent and contains lots of butter and processed cheese. It's not exactly health food. Sadly, the soft cheese that was originally used to make this recipe is no longer sold by Kraft, and the substitute does change the flavor a little for me. However, if you have never had this dish, you won't notice the difference. Serves 8-12.
RECIPES
theberkshireedge.com

BOB LUHMANN: Mom’s cooking, evolved

Almost everyone I know has stories about how they were inspired by their mom’s cooking. Some were inspired to cook because they wanted to replicate their mom’s cooking, while others were inspired to cook out of self-defense because their mom’s cooking was gruesome. Some avoided cooking altogether by adopting a life of takeout and frozen prepared meals. When and where I grew up, a very small minority of men regularly cooked, so almost none of my peers speak of their dad’s cooking. Today, we find more men in the kitchen at least some of the time, which has changed the dynamic somewhat. However, moms are still the primary meal preppers. According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report from 2019, in U.S. households consisting of married/co-habitating parents and one or more children, 80 percent of mothers said they are the household member who usually prepares the meal.
RECIPES
thefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

Proper Planning and Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance. So much of what we do in the kitchen involves preparation. Maybe you take some time before heading to the store to plan out what your menus are going to look like for the coming week. That’s Preparation. Maybe you have a running list somewhere on your fridge or your countertop of things that you need to buy to resupply your household, alternatively, you might write up a shopping list before hitting Safeway. That’s Preparation too. Maybe you even take the time to get all of your ingredients out of the fridge, wash & chop up all of your veggies, and have all of your measuring cups and utensils ready to go before you start cooking a recipe, this is called Mis En Place and it is 100% Preparation.
FOOD & DRINKS
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Shrimp Tostada From El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill

Today at the Cooking Corner, Aaria Hidalgo shows us how to make Shrimp Tostada from El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill. You can check out more recipes like this one on out website NewsOn6.com/recipes. Ingredients ;. 2 cups de veined cleaned shrimp 26/30 size shrimp. 1\2 cup diced onion. 1...
RECIPES
maroonweekly.com

Messina Hof’s Cooking Party with the Chef: Oktoberfest

With fall just around the corner, it’s a great time to start gathering together some recipes to have on-hand for the holiday seasons, and with Messina Hof’s Cooking Party with the Chef series, you won’t have to do it alone!. September’s installment of the cooking series will be introducing the...
RECIPES
northforker.com

Shop Local: Chef-worthy gadgets for the home cook from Complement the Chef

Late-summer produce and cooler nights are here and dinner on the patio beckons. Head to Complement the Chef in Southold for everything a NoFo kitchen needs. Citrus Squeezer Effortlessly extract fresh juice from lemons while filtering out seeds and pulp. $11. Wire Strainer Homemade corn fritters, zucchini chips and french...
SOUTHOLD, NY
bctv.org

Let’s Cook at Home: Vegetarian

Explore different ways to eat and cook a balanced, vegetarian diet during this cook-along event. Vegetarian meals provide an opportunity to explore new flavors and recipes that highlight plant-based foods. Join Let’s Cook at Home: Vegetarian and learn how to eat a balanced, plant-based diet with tips to make traditional entrées the vegetarian way.
RECIPES
Gadget Flow

Smart cooking gadgets for healthy and tasty recipes

You love a homemade meal, but cooking takes time and energy—two things you might not always have in abundance. In those instances, preparing healthy, tasty meals is actually easier than you’d think with any of these smart cooking gadgets. These cooking devices can cut your cooking time down and decrease your involvement thanks to their preset programs and other smart features.
RECIPES
Mashed

How Ina Garten Uses Her Oven To Save Time While Cooking

Ina Garten may be a Food Network star, but don't expect her to whip up the same dishes that you'd see on the menu of a five-star restaurant. In fact, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports that the lovable chef doesn't actually have restaurant experience and instead learned her way around the kitchen by cooking her way through Julia Child's cookbooks, while simultaneously holding a job at the White House. Her slightly unconventional learning method clearly worked, as evidenced by her wildly popular Food Network program "The Barefoot Contessa," as well as her impressive collection of 12 cookbooks that even the most inexperienced of home cooks can follow.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Cook's Country 2018 Annual

Every issue of Cook’s Country features easy, flavorful, family-friendly recipes perfect for weeknight meals and weekend entertaining. At Cook’s Country, we celebrate great American cooking and the stories behind it, wherever we find it: from the smallest country lanes to the largest cities and everywhere in between. The Cook’s Country...
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Cook's Illustrated 2017 Annual

All of the Foolproof Recipes and Product Reviews from 2017. Developing foolproof recipes is the job of test cooks here in America’s Test Kitchen. We test, tinker, and experiment our way to the perfect version of favorite recipes, and we publish our best work in Cook’s Illustrated magazine. We also rate gadgets and cookware and taste test dozens of supermarket ingredients to assemble buying recommendations that you can trust because we never accept advertising. At the end of each year, we bind all six issues in a hardcover, cloth-bound yearbook, along with an easy-to-use index of recipes and ratings ideal for long-term reference.
RECIPES

