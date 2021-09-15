Spencer shows her skills at K-9 Olympics
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:56 am (Updated: September 15, 1:02 am) Spencer County sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Julie Schmidt and her partner Spencer participated in the 22nd Annual K-9 Olympics at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, IN last month. Police departments from Kentucky, Indiana, and even as far as North Dakota and Florida brought their K-9 officers to the kennels to participate in various challenges. In addition to the competition, courses were held for officers on proper utilization for police canines, instructed by the executive director of the National Criminal Enforcement Association.www.spencermagnet.com
Comments / 0