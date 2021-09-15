CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer County, KY

Spencer shows her skills at K-9 Olympics

By Jeff Sopland
spencermagnet.com
 5 days ago

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:56 am (Updated: September 15, 1:02 am) Spencer County sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Julie Schmidt and her partner Spencer participated in the 22nd Annual K-9 Olympics at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, IN last month. Police departments from Kentucky, Indiana, and even as far as North Dakota and Florida brought their K-9 officers to the kennels to participate in various challenges. In addition to the competition, courses were held for officers on proper utilization for police canines, instructed by the executive director of the National Criminal Enforcement Association.

www.spencermagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

‘Mental health crisis.’ New documents show missing 22-year-old and boyfriend were in an argument in Utah

MOAB, Utah— New documents released by the Moab Police Department in Utah outline what happened before a 22-year-old New York woman went missing. Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip in their white van, which they retrofitted for camping. They visited national parks in various places in the West. Laundrie came back to Florida, where the couple lives, with the white van but not with Petito. Click here for previous coverage.
UTAH STATE
watchstadium.com

Virginia’s Jelani Woods Shows His Immense Skills

UVA transfer tight end Jelani Woods showcased his many abilities today in their win over Illinois. He caught 5 passes, for 122 yards, and a score that was “Must See ACC”. Check out his monster day right here!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spencer County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Denver, KY
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Sports
TownLift

9/11 through Olympic lenses

PARK CITY, Utah. —The Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Games took place a mere five months after 9/11 but needless to say, they nearly didn’t take place at all. Once the deep discussions decided that moving forward with the Games could be a global unifying factor, proceedings commenced. The iconic Stars and Stripes Flag found at […]
PARK CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#United States Air Force#American Working Dogs#Llc#Vlkcs#Edd#The Patrol Division#Narcotics Residence#Narcotics Exterior#Narcotics Warehouse#Narcotics Road Clearance
93.1 WZAK

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

Wisconsin Climber Kelly McDermott’s Body To Remain On Capitol Peak Indefinitely

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No future recovery efforts are planned for a man who suffered a fatal fall from the climbing route on Capitol Peak more than six weeks ago. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a virtual meeting recently took place between Pitkin County authorities, rescue personnel and members of the family of Kelly McDermott. (credit: Colorado Search and Rescue Association) The Pitkin County team told the family it did not see a way to safely recovery the body at this time. “It was a difficult decision, but we’ve collectively decided to leave Kelly McDermott’s body on...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Body Found In Search For Missing YouTuber

A body has been found in the hunt for Florida YouTuber, Gabby Petito. The body was found in the Wyoming area where a search with dogs is underway. Fox News Digital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. An identity has not yet been confirmed. Gabrielle...
TV & VIDEOS
KXII.com

Sherman Police K-9 duo goes to Hollywood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer Officer Breggoree Anderson, made their way across the country to compete in the A&E series America’s Top Dog. The partners work together on the Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Team. Anderson says in...
SHERMAN, TX
FOX2Now

Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sister

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For the first time since Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip, we are hearing from one of her boyfriend’s family members. “Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a clip. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”
CHICAGO, IL
wmleader.com

Utah store owner says Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie visited shop

A Utah business owner says Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, stopped into their store on their way to Yellowstone National Park — and both seemed “happy” and were chatting about their travel plans. The owner of the Rustic Row in Victor claimed the couple popped into the shop...
RELATIONSHIPS
Seacoast Current

Scary! NH Racer Walks Away from 100 MPH Crash Into Woods (VIDEO)

There was a scary moment at Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday when a racer went off the track and into the adjacent woods. Driving Car #21 for Mike Scravani's team in the Northeastern Midget Racing Association racer Joey Bailey, 24, from New Jersey disappeared off the track just shy of a turn past the stands during the track's 56th annual Star Classic Weekend.
EPPING, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy