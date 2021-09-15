Google Pixel 6 Pro detailed in extensive leak

The Google Pixel 5a is a worthy successor to the underrated Pixel 4a with 5G, and thanks to its lower price and additional features, it’s an even better value. The Pixel 5a is the fourth Pixel to utilize this utilitarian unibody design, following the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a with 5G, and the Pixel 5 (which I did not review because it was too expensive, and had a terrible earpiece “speaker” and a too-easily-scratched bio-resin coating). And while some may find it bland-looking, Google’s only real crime here is in offering just a single color option in a cost-saving move. Fortunately for me, that color—“Mostly Black”—is fantastic; it’s really a dark green color that I’m particularly happy with.
