Switch won’t get a price cut in the United States, Nintendo confirms
Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch will not get a price cut in the US, even though European owners will benefit from a slight discount soon. Nintendo recently revealed that the price of the Switch in the UK was set to drop to £259.99 from £279.99 and to €269.99 from €329.99 in Europe, which has now gone live. However, in a statement to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, Nintendo said there are “no plans” for a similar price drop in the US.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0