Your comments considered, then PennDOT will choose from 6 options for Holland Street pedestrian bridge
Six proposed designs for the Holland Street pedestrian bridge over the Bayfront Parkway were presented to the public during virtual and in-person meetings Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also presented options to dress up retaining walls that will be built along the highway and to dress up the highway itself, maybe with a grassy median between east- and westbound traffic.www.goerie.com
