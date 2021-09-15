Chris Mueller: Suffocating Steelers secondary a reason for real optimism
Did you see it coming? I certainly didn’t. Did anyone, at least anyone outside the Steelers’ locker room?. The pregame sentiment about Steelers-Bills was two things; negative and near-unanimous. One had to search far and wide to find any pundit or analyst picking Pittsburgh. I certainly couldn’t bring myself to do it. On paper, Buffalo brought back the AFC’s best offense from 2020, and their strengths – Josh Allen and a talented receiving corps – seemed like a bad matchup for the Steelers’ rebuilt cornerback stable.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
Comments / 0