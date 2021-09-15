Chris Mueller: Suffocating Steelers secondary a reason for real optimism

Contract talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt has been dragging on for months. Those months quickly turned to weeks, and now we are sitting on ‘days’ to get a deal done, and while the Steelers have got up until the final second before kickoff in Buffalo, time is passing by quickly and the stalemate needs to come to an end. When to comes too keeping a player like Watt around long term, you can quickly draw up a long list of positives. Below are some of the biggest reasons for the club to get a deal done with their All-Pro player.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO