Obituaries

Mary Ann Eichholz

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUERO — Mary Ann Eichholz died peacefully at the age of 91, on September 7, 2021 in Boerne. She was born June 28, 1930 in Victoria, to parents, John Michael Keefe and Margaret Ida Warburton Keefe. Mary Ann graduated from High School at Our Lady of the Lake and in 1952 graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College, now University in San Antonio with a degree in Home Economics. With her degree, she became a registered dietician where she worked in the health care industry at hospitals in Temple and Victoria for almost 30 years. She retired briefly then began work again at a nursing home in Victoria managing the meal planning and running the kitchen staff until she retired in 1994. She married Bobby Charles Eichholz on June 26, 1971 at St. Denis Church on the O’Connor ranch in Refugio County. Together they raised a son, Bobby Eichholz, Jr. who is a registered landscape architect working in San Antonio. They both retired and moved to Cuero, where Bobby Eichholz Sr. was born. They enjoyed cultivating a large vegetable garden supplying family and neighbors with fresh veggies. When not tending the garden, mom could always be found following her second passion, reading. In retirement, Mary Ann devoted countless hours to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. They were married for 38 years until his passing on August 13, 2009. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bobby; her parents, John Michael and Margaret Warburton Keefe; three sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Keefe Cole, Kathryn Keefe and Karen Keefe Dooley; two brothers, William Joseph Keefe and John Michael Keefe, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Victor Keefe of Victoria; her son Bobby Eichholz Jr.; daughter in law, Terri Eichholz and granddaughter Julia Eichholz all of San Antonio. Following Mary’s wishes, her body will be cremated. After a private family service at St. Michael’s Church, her ashes will be interred in the Eichholz family plot at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. To keep everyone safe during this pandemic, the memorial service will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ann’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Lake, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cuero or the charity of one’s choosing. You may sign the online guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

