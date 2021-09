VICTORIA — Martha Cecil Kassner, 91, passed away from complications of a stroke on September 8, 2021. Martha was born March 16, 1930 in Bennington, OK to the late James H. and Ruth Stallings Cecil. Martha was active in her congregation and a loyal servant of her God Jehovah for over 70 years. She was known by her family as the “best mom and mother-in-law”. Also, many in the community knew her from her work at Texas State Optical.