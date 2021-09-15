Juanita (Nita) Busby
VICTORIA — Juanita “Nita” Busby, passed away on September 13, 2021 at the age of 96. Juanita was born on June 7, 1926 in Joplin, MO to Harold Kenneth Dent and Ruth Elizabeth Jackson Dent. She is survived by her son, Jim (Debra) Busby, her daughter Carla (Dámaso) Rodriguez, Granddaughter Heather Busby (Dan Mowery), grandson Jed (Ashley) Busby, her granddaughter Shannon (Christopher) Gutierrez, and her great grandchildren, Jasper Busby, Herman Gutierrez, and Luciana Gutierrez.www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0