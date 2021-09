Orient, the newest anime based on Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic creator Shinobu Ohtaka's original manga series, has confirmed its release window with a new teaser trailer! First announced to be in the works earlier this year (which was great news for fans hoping to see more anime from the Magi creator), Orient was initially confirmed to have a vague 2022 release window. But with the newest update for the series giving us our first look at this new anime in motion, the series has now tightened its release window to January 2022.

