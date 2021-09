VICTORIA — August Glenn Christian, 72, of Victoria, passed on to his Heavenly home Saturday, September 4, 2021. Glenn was born August 20, 1949 in Victoria to Melvin M. and Joy Groth Christian. He served his country in the Navy during Vietnam on the USS Hector AR-7 and was a welder for Dupont retiring after many years. He then went on to crafting wood works with his dear friend Arlen.