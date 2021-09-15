BAY CITY — Raymond Salinas, Jr., 76, of Bay City was called home to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born in Pawnee, TX on August 20, 1945 to Raymond Salinas, Sr. and Maria Alaniz Salinas. He was a retired construction worker who devoted...
Raymond Eugene Godfrey, 82, left his earthly home on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to find his home in heaven. If he had to choose how he would go, it would’ve been on a Sunday morning at church time, and that’s just how it went. He wouldn’t have chosen for pneumonia to take his life, but he absolutely knew that when the time came for him to pass, he would simply move from his home in Independence, Oregon to a new address in heaven.
Raymond F. Aufdenkampe, 99, of Brownhelm Township, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Kingston Residence of Vermilion, following a full and blessed life. He was born May 11, 1922 in Westlake, where he was raised. Ray graduated from Westlake High School with the class of 1940. In 1946, Ray...
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 19 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 28.04%, according to the state health department. Five ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) New Cases New Deaths Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,632 3,447 154 31 0 0 54.26% DeWitt 2,712 2,317 326 69 0 0 45.64% Goliad 669 613 37 19 0 0 42.93% Jackson 2,603 (+1) 2,290 269 44 (+1) 1 1 44.55% Lavaca 3,062 (+1) 2,885 87 90 (+1) 1 1 45.15% Matagorda 5,814 (+17) 5,392 282 140 17 0 47.67% Refugio 1,129 1,006 98 25 0 0 55.48% Victoria 12,646 11,814 541 291 0 0 50.77% Wharton 5,713 (+28) 5,352 211 150 (+1) 28 1 50.20% 9-County Total 37,980 (+47) 35,116 2,005 859 (+3) 47 3 48.52%
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 63, Victoria East 22. Veterans Memorial: Tracy Jones 61 run (Connor Rye kick), 11:42. VM: Elijah Durrette 13 pass to Alejandro Guerrero (Aiden Hinojosa run), 9:31. East: Terrance Terrell 67 kickoff return (Grantt Biles kick), 9:17. VM: Jones 1 run (Hinojosa run), 4:38. VM: Cameron DeLaPena...
Victoria’s version of Willie Nelson knows how to entertain crowds with his music and storytelling. Jerry James, referred to by many as the “Old Troubadour,” loves playing Texas country music going back to the Cosmic Cowboy days of the 1970s. His love of music is one of the many stories...
Pathway provides a safe place to find peace, freedom, and Christian community while healing from life controlling issues caused by loss, abuse, divorce, loneliness, self-worth issues, addiction, broken-heartedness, and more. Kiwanis Club of Victoria. Sky Restaurant. 236 Foster Field Drive. Noon-1 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact Terry Blevins at...
Raymond Leo Lubbers, 85, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born on Aug. 20, 1936, to the late Ed Lubbers and Aurelia Blasi. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Geubelle) Lubbers, and brothers, Kenneth and Reynold. He is survived by his daughters, Lynette and Daryl Markel, Lesa and Perry Maus, and Lavina and Shawn Telford; siblings, Dolores, Vincent, Larry, Dennis, Eddie, and Randy; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Raymond A. Carpenter Jr., of Point Pleasant, was born August 29, 1966 in Belleville, NJ. He passed away September 9, 2021. He had just turned 55.
Ray was raised in the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge, NJ. He attended grammar school at Saint Cecelia’s and graduated Kennedy High School where he made life-long friends.
