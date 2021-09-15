Raymond Salinas Jr.

Raymond Eugene Godfrey, 82, left his earthly home on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to find his home in heaven. If he had to choose how he would go, it would’ve been on a Sunday morning at church time, and that’s just how it went. He wouldn’t have chosen for pneumonia to take his life, but he absolutely knew that when the time came for him to pass, he would simply move from his home in Independence, Oregon to a new address in heaven.

