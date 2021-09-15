CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Lydia M. Garcia

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDNA — Lydia M. Garcia went to be with the Lord, September 10, 2021. She was born April 16, 1940, in Mission, Texas to the late Jesus S. and Ramona Fuentes Martinez. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church at 108 6th St, Ganado, Texas 77962. Burial immediately followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required for all services per the family.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Mission, TX
City
Ganado, TX
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#St Agnes Catholic Church#Jackson County Hospital
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy