EDNA — Lydia M. Garcia went to be with the Lord, September 10, 2021. She was born April 16, 1940, in Mission, Texas to the late Jesus S. and Ramona Fuentes Martinez. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church at 108 6th St, Ganado, Texas 77962. Burial immediately followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required for all services per the family.