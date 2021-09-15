CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Porter’s legal fees: what is a blind trust and what must MPs disclose?

 4 days ago
The industry and science minister, Christian Porter, has revealed that part of his defamation legal fees were paid by a blind trust with funds from an undisclosed source.

So what is a blind trust, is the declaration consistent with disclosure rules, and could the Attorney General find out more about the source?

Who paid Christian Porter’s legal fees?

Porter has declared that “in addition” to his own personal funds he received or may shortly receive contributions including:

  • An amount paid by the ABC to his lawyers, Company Giles, for the costs of mediation.
  • A “part contribution to the payment of my fees by a blind trust known as the Legal Services Trust”.
  • Barrister Sue Chrysanthou “did not charge me for all of the time she spent on the matter” and some services were provided “on a reduced fee basis”.

What is the Legal Services Trust?

Very little is known about the Legal Services Trust because Porter has not disclosed the settlor, who set up the trust with the initial funding or property, or the trustees, who administer it.

What is a blind trust?

The University of Sydney associate professor Jamie Glister said the term blind trust described a situation where “trustees are given complete control of the trust assets, so that neither the beneficiaries nor the settlor of the trust have any influence over the trustees’ decisions [about] investment [or] distribution”.

Could Porter find out the source?

In his declaration, Porter said: “As a potential beneficiary I have no access to information about the conduct and funding of the trust.”

Glister said this was “a slightly odd way of putting things”. “It makes it sound like he necessarily has no access to such information, or that he is not even entitled to ask for it.

“He is, in fact, perfectly entitled to ask the trustees about the source of the trust’s money. The trustees may choose to divulge that information or not … but there is no prohibition on Mr Porter asking for the information.”

The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, said the idea that “random people are discovering this trust, finding out for themselves where to put the money and depositing the money with no knowledge to him, is, quite frankly, just unbelievable and absurd”.

Porter’s office and lawyer did not answer questions about whether he knew the original source of the funding or the trustees of the trust, or had asked for it.

A spokesperson reiterated that Porter had declared what he needed in accordance with the rules, and that no taxpayer funds were used for his case.

Is Porter required to disclose?

The rules for the register of interests state that MPs must disclose gifts worth more than $300 from non-official sources and “any other interests where a conflict of interest with a member’s public duties could foreseeably arise or be seen to arise” or “holds the potential for a real or apparent conflict of interest with a member’s public duties to arise”.

Porter declared the legal fee contributions as an “other interest” (not a gift) out of an “abundance of caution”.

“The minister has undertaken disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Register and consistent with previous members’ disclosure of circumstances where the costs of personal legal matters have been mitigated by contributions or reductions in fees,” a spokesperson said.

Should further details be disclosed?

Irrespective if whether the declaration is complies with the rules, the former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has described Porter’s declaration as a “shocking affront to transparency”, likening it to saying “my legal fees were paid by a guy in a mask who dropped off a chaff bag full of cash”.

The Transparency International Australia chief executive, Serena Lillywhite, said “basic due diligence would require knowing and disclosing who ultimately stumped up the money, who manages the Legal Services Trust, and when the Trust was established”.

While emphasising that he was not aware of the specific structure of the Legal Services Trust, Glister said it would “rather frustrate the point of the register of interests” if Porter relied on apparent lack of knowledge of the original source of the funds to avoid disclosing the trustees.

“While I am not an expert on the register of interests, it seems to me there is a decent argument that the identity of the trustees – if known – ought to be disclosed.”

What about ministerial standards?

The ministerial standards require ministers to be “unaffected by considerations of personal advantage or disadvantage”, including that they “must not seek or encourage any form of gift in their personal capacity”.

“Ministers must also comply with the requirements of the parliament and the prime minister relating to the declaration of gifts.

“Ministers must not seek or accept any kind of benefit or other valuable consideration either for themselves or for others in connection with performing or not performing any element of their official duties as a minister.”

Ministers also must not “come under any financial or other obligation to individuals or organisations to the extent that they may appear to be influenced improperly in the performance of their official duties as minister”.

The prime minister has referred the matter to his department for advice on whether Porter’s declaration conforms with the standards and “any actions the minister must take to ensure that he meets the standards”.

Porter insists that contributions to his legal fees were “were made to me, or were for my benefit, in a purely personal capacity”.

Is this against electoral law?

Apparently not.

Asked about Porter’s legal fees, the Australian Electoral Commission said the Electoral Act “does not prohibit members of parliament from receiving anonymous or foreign donations in their individual capacity outside of a candidacy (electoral) period”.

“Nor does the framework require members of parliament who personally receive gifts to report these gifts (outside of an election period) to the [AEC].”

Does he have to pay tax?

Porter may have to pay tax on the amount paid by the trust – but the answer is unclear. It depends first on whether Porter is a beneficiary and secondly whether tax has already been paid on the trust’s funds.

Porter has described himself as a “potential beneficiary” – but there is a difference between a beneficiary, someone who is owed a portion of the trust when it is distributed, and a member of a class of people who are eligible to receive funds from it as a gift.

The University of Melbourne Law School professor Miranda Stewart told Guardian Australia “a trust distribution to a beneficiary will be assessable income usually”.

“A gift that is not a trust distribution may be non-taxable.”

What can be done about it?

Citing the trust donation, the Greens leader, Adam Bandt, has said he will seek to move a no confidence motion in Porter when parliament resumes in October:

If Labor, the Greens or the crossbench take the view that Porter’s disclosure does not meet the rules, they can ask the Speaker of the House of Representatives to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

There have been previous unsuccessful attempts to set up a Senate inquiry into Porter’s fitness to be a minister. This would require One Nation support and would be hampered by Porter’s ability to refuse to appear because he is an MP not a senator, and that the material facts are not known to public servants.

On Wednesday, the shadow attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, said if Labor “needs to” it would “definitely” ban the practice of declaration citing a blind trust if it were in government.

The Greens senator Larissa Waters said Morrison needed to force Porter to disclose the source of the funding.

“We need to clean up our donation laws so that they actually work, and are meaningful,” she told reporters in Brisbane.

