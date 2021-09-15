CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Twin Cities Jazz Fest Returns In-Person

By Nina Raemont
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its mere beginnings at Peavey Park in 1999, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival has taken many shapes in many different places around the Cities. Formerly split between the Twin Cities and now a strictly St. Paul event, the festival is known to bring in jazz enthusiasts across the state for a few days of local and national headliners, keeping the artform of jazz alive. And this year—after a 2020 festival cancellation due to COVID-19—is no different.

