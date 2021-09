Last month, U.S. troops evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. Of those, more than half were Afghans fleeing their homes. They were shipped off to more than 15 nations around the world, including here in the U.S. Many were given SIVs - or special immigrant visas. Others, with temporary status, landed on military bases to be vetted and screened for COVID. Correspondent Laura Chavez spent several days at a refugee center in Texas, as they prepare for a massive influx of Afghan seeking shelter.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO