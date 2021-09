The funding this year would be nearly triple what Gov. Gavin Newsom approved for wildfire prevention and resource management in his first year in office. The budget package comes after months of long and contentious negotiations between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and between lawmakers and the Newsom administration. Wildfire prevention has taken a front-seat this budget season, after California saw a record 4.3 million acres burn last year. The state is on track to match that total this year.

