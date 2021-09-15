Watch how Cristiano Ronaldo is affecting Man United meal-times

Manchester United’s returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo is already ringing the changes at Old Trafford.

Not only do the Portuguese star’s teammates want to perform like him, they now want to eat like him.

United’s fourth-choice goalkeeper and coach Lee Grant gave an insight into meal-times now Ronaldo is back.

He told talkSPORT: “Friday night in the hotel you finish your dinner and usually you’ve got a few cheat stuff out. You’ve got an apple crumble and custard or a brownie and cream, some dessert stuff.

“I’ll tell you now not one player touched the apple crumble and custard. Not one player went up for that brownie and straight away one of the players said to me, ‘what’s Cristiano got on his plate?’. Obviously it’s the most clean, healthy plate you can imagine and it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and take that junk food which was laid out.”

And what was on the Portuguese’s plate? Quinoa, avocado and boiled eggs, of course.