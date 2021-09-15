CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

This is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYvvVk00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 189,365 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,825 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Logan County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,310 infections in Logan County, or 11,532 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Logan County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 163 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Logan County, below the 179 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Logan County, OK 11,532 5,310 163 75
2 Lincoln County, OK 12,142 4,232 238 83
3 Grady County, OK 13,242 7,248 252 138
4 Oklahoma County, OK 13,626 106,564 179 1,401
5 Cleveland County, OK 13,909 38,490 171 474
6 Canadian County, OK 15,191 20,768 148 203
7 McClain County, OK 17,479 6,753 215 83

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy