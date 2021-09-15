This is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 189,365 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,825 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Logan County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,310 infections in Logan County, or 11,532 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Logan County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 163 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Logan County, below the 179 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

