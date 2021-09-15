CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYvOp700 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 89,228 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,014 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Augusta-Richmond County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,067 infections in Lincoln County, or 13,681 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 372 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 13,681 1,067 372 29
2 Aiken County, SC 14,188 23,684 161 269
3 Edgefield County, SC 14,457 3,870 179 48
4 McDuffie County, GA 14,592 3,137 270 58
5 Burke County, GA 15,211 3,430 302 68
6 Columbia County, GA 15,327 22,576 158 232
7 Richmond County, GA 15,618 31,464 276 557

