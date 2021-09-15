CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYvNwO00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 105,898 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,418 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,376 infections in Perry County, or 13,331 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Perry County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 155 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, below the 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Perry County, AR 13,331 1,376 155 16
2 Pulaski County, AR 14,055 55,300 210 828
3 Saline County, AR 14,651 17,289 184 217
4 Faulkner County, AR 14,859 18,190 162 198
5 Grant County, AR 14,934 2,701 249 45
6 Lonoke County, AR 15,292 11,042 224 162

