This is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYvHe200 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 503,915 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,473 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 59,769 infections in Norfolk County, or 8,560 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 261 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, above the 246 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Norfolk County, MA 8,560 59,769 261 1,823
2 Strafford County, NH 8,700 11,157 80 102
3 Rockingham County, NH 8,853 27,014 92 280
4 Middlesex County, MA 9,207 146,875 240 3,827
5 Plymouth County, MA 10,544 53,999 288 1,476
6 Suffolk County, MA 12,707 100,613 237 1,873
7 Essex County, MA 13,378 104,488 313 2,441

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

