Rochester, NY

This is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYvFsa00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 100,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,306 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,313 infections in Yates County, or 5,250 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 104 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 138 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yates County, NY 5,250 1,313 104 26
2 Wayne County, NY 7,178 6,522 84 76
3 Ontario County, NY 7,465 8,172 87 95
4 Livingston County, NY 7,768 4,964 97 62
5 Orleans County, NY 8,321 3,426 202 83
6 Monroe County, NY 10,160 75,613 153 1,142

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

