News update from FOX Carolina

All lanes of I-65 new Interstate 40 are open after being closed last night for several hours after a multi-car crash. The Nashville Fire Department said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. A woman injured when she was struck by a train in Goodlettsville is in critical condition. Police said two people were on the track along Monticello Avenue yesterday morning when the train came along and hit one of them. Mount Juliet Police are investigating a case of road rage that happened last night. Police said they found the driver who flashed a gun at another driver along Interstate 40. The suspect was taken into custody.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO