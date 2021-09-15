CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged in the shooting of prominent attorney, Alex Murdaugh. Plus, a look at the forecast.

WSMV

Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville

All lanes of I-65 new Interstate 40 are open after being closed last night for several hours after a multi-car crash. The Nashville Fire Department said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. A woman injured when she was struck by a train in Goodlettsville is in critical condition. Police said two people were on the track along Monticello Avenue yesterday morning when the train came along and hit one of them. Mount Juliet Police are investigating a case of road rage that happened last night. Police said they found the driver who flashed a gun at another driver along Interstate 40. The suspect was taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Oconee Emergency Management responds to reported drowning in Toccoa, Ga,

TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency management said their dive teams responded to a reported drowning in Toccoa, GA on Sunday. Scott Smith from Oconee County Emergency Services said Stephens County officials requested their help at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Smith said their dive teams responded to Tabor boat ramp in Westminster and travelled across the state line into Toccoa.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies confirm one dead in shooting near W Market St.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that one man died after being shot near W Market St. The Anderson County Coroner's Office says it is responding the scene as well. According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning. ACSO confirms...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Crimestoppers offering cash reward in unsolved homicide investigation

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting and killing Gregory Leon Belton, according to Anderson Area Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers said the agency is providing a $1,000 reward, along with matching funds raised by Belton’s family and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Investigation underway after man found dead in home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a well-known man in Aiken County was found dead in his Chesnee home, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Martijn Stuurman was found dead at his home at 211 Aldrich Rd. Monday, June 13, according to the Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Coroner: One dead following a crash that happened on Monday

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one victim died this afternoon following a crash that happened earlier this week. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the crash occurred on September 13, 2021, at the intersection of Reidville Road and Wilder Road in Spartanburg County. Clevenger...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

The City of Easley says two former first responders passed away this week

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- City of Easly officials remember two first responders that served the city during their careers. Officials said Willis passed away in the early morning hours of September 17, 2021. He worked with the Easley Fire Department from 1994 until he retired in 2017. The Easley Fire Department released a statement on Willis passing this afternoon.
EASLEY, SC

