Baltimore, MD

This is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYv61I00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 228,869 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,194 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,385 infections in Carroll County, or 6,199 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 159 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 165 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 6,199 10,385 159 266
2 Howard County, MD 6,675 21,048 84 265
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 6,755 3,334 120 59
4 Harford County, MD 7,320 18,375 125 315
5 Anne Arundel County, MD 8,483 48,159 122 695
6 Baltimore County, MD 8,559 70,836 209 1,733
7 Baltimore City, MD 9,229 56,732 209 1,286

