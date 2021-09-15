CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYuyGY00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 182,296 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,893 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,965 infections in Chilton County, or 13,578 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 280 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 13,578 5,965 280 123
2 Walker County, AL 14,944 9,638 465 300
3 Blount County, AL 15,696 9,048 255 147
4 Shelby County, AL 16,022 33,849 132 279
5 Jefferson County, AL 16,041 105,851 256 1,687
6 St. Clair County, AL 16,285 14,218 301 263
7 Bibb County, AL 16,545 3,727 328 74

