Lexington, KY

This is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYumv400 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 67,687 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,356 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,877 infections in Woodford County, or 11,024 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 106 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Woodford County, KY 11,024 2,877 88 23
2 Clark County, KY 11,728 4,207 89 32
3 Jessamine County, KY 12,211 6,401 155 81
4 Scott County, KY 12,450 6,663 69 37
5 Bourbon County, KY 12,470 2,512 109 22
6 Fayette County, KY 14,127 45,027 107 341

