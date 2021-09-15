This is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 29,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,184 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lynchburg is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,137 infections in Bedford County, or 10,444 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 149 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 179 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

