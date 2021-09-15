CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

This is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYu5FC00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 29,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,184 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lynchburg is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,137 infections in Bedford County, or 10,444 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 149 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 179 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bedford County, VA 10,444 8,137 149 116
2 Campbell County, VA 10,817 5,968 214 118
3 Lynchburg City, VA 11,653 9,338 200 160
4 Amherst County, VA 11,724 3,738 138 44
5 Appomattox County, VA 12,653 1,971 186 29

